Ogun missing mace recovered in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Police Command Friday, said it has recovered the mace which had been missing from Ogun State House Assembly complex.

The mace was recovered at Abule Ado Area of the state at about 8.30am, by the Police operatives attached to Trade Fair Station in the state.

Spokesperson for the Command, SP Muyiwa Adejobi said the Police operatives, who were responsive, worked on an intelligence report from the members of the community that someone in a moving vehicle, suspected to be Toyota Siena Space Wagon, threw out an object into the nearby bush.

The Police however recovered the object which was later identified to be the missing Ogun State House of Assembly Mace.

The mace which had been allegedly stolen from the House of Assembly compex , Ogun State recently has been handed over to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who later instructed the DCP State Criminal Investigations Department, Lagos State, Yetunde Longe, to protect the mace…