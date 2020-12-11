Okowa inaugurates ‘Operation Delta Hawk’, warns ‘criminal herdsmen’

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has inaugurated ‘Operation Delta Hawk’, a new security outfit established by the State Government to enhance the security of lives and property in the state, insisting that those masquerading as herdsmen in the State with weapons would be given a hot chase and made to face the full weight of the law.

Okowa who inaugurated the outfit at its official headquarters in Asaba, told residents of the state to assist in tracking down criminals and their cohorts, adding that the settingup of “Operation Delta Hawk” was a proactive step towards checkmating insecurity in all parts of the state headlong. He held that the challenge of insecurity was already taking alarming dimension.

Noting that security operatives have given their best in the fight against cultism, herders/farmers clashes, kidnapping, armed robbery and other heinous crimes, he said Operation Delta Hawk which comprised of…