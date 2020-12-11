By Nwafor Sunday

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has said that South-East must play good politics if they truly want to get the ultimate office in the country, come 2023.

Adesina disclosed this in his article titled: ‘Dave Umahi’s heart of Lion’. He said that the likes of Orji Kalus, Hope Uzodimmas, Chris Ngiges and Dave Umahi are beaming the light so that the Igbo can find their way to the presidency.

“I’ve always said it. The South East must play better politics to get the ultimate office in the country. Sleeping and facing the same direction may not be the best option. The Orji Kalus, Hope Uzodimmas, Chris Ngiges, Dave Umahis, and many others, are now shining the light, so that their people can find the way. And so let it be.”

South-East had had the argument that 2023 presidency belongs to them. Chronologically, the Eastern part of the country had stated that other regions had ruled the country,…