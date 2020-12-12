Atiku flays reactionary tactics of security agencies

Wants state of emergency in crisis-prone states

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has condemned what he called the reactionary style of the nation’s armed forces in their quest to address the security challenges in the country.

Mr. Atiku stated this in a release he personally signed while reacting to Friday’s invasion of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina state in which about 600 students were allegedly abducted by kinsmen.

“While I urge our nation’s law enforcement agencies to immediately swing to action and rescue the missing students, I am nevertheless conscious of the fact that we cannot continue to be reactionary in our response to the growing insecurity in Nigeria. Something has to give.

“We cannot win the war on terror by continuing with the same strategies we have deployed over the last five years. That they have not worked is very glaring, with the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara…