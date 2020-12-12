Ex-President, Jonathan, mourns Nda-Isaiah – Vanguard News

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has commiserated with the Nda-Isaiah family and the management of Leadership newspapers on the passing on of the founder and chairman of the Leadership Media Group, Mr. Sam Nda- Isaiah who died last Friday.

Dr. Jonathan in a condolence message to the family described the late Nda-Isaiah as an erudite journalist and columnist who deployed his creativity towards promoting peace, progress, and unity.

Dr. Jonathan also noted that the late publisher was deeply committed to the public good, adding that he would be missed for his patriotism and incisive commentary on the state of our nation.

“I commiserate with the Nda- Isaiah family, the Nigerian media, his political associates, and all sympathisers on the demise of Sam Nda- Isaiah at the age of 58 after a brief illness.

“Sam Nda- Isaiah was a pharmacist, an erudite journalist, a columnist, and a newspaper publisher who deployed his creativity and platforms…