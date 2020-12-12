How Saudi ’89 made me love football— SGH Sports Academy President

By Arogbonlo Israel

Nigeria needs to embrace grassroots development starting from remote parts of the country if it wants to develop its football potentials, Temitayo Sharafadeen Bakare, the President of Supreme God House Sports academy, has said. In an interview with Vanguard in Lagos, the grassroots football development enthusiast shared his personal experience in the game while describing football as the most ‘unifying’ tool for harmony in the world.

Tell us a bit about yourself and your background?

My name is Temitayo Sharafadeen Bakare. I was born in the year 1979. I have my first school leaving certificate at Temidire Primary School, Oke Odo. From there to Oke Odo High School for my Junior High School and I ended up at Orile Agege Community High School, Agege for my SSCE.

I studied Banking and Finance at Lagos State Polytechnic, Isolo, for National Diploma Certificate and BSc Political Science from Lagos State University,…