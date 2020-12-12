INSECURITY: Why it’s dangerous to engage mercenaries, Sule Lamido,Umar caution FG

By Dirisu Yakubu

The increasing spate of killings in the country has again elicited commentaries across sundry media platforms with eminent Nigerians calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to demonstrate sufficient eagerness to address the problem headlong. In the past few months, the frequency of senseless killings by the dreaded Boko Haram and its estranged ally, the Islamic State in West Africa Province, ISWAP has left the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government struggling to convince Nigerians of its capacity to guarantee the safety of lives and properties.

A fortnight ago, the killings took a new turn with the beheading of 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari, an agrarian community in Jere local government area of Borno state. Prominent Nigerians and citizens of the world condemned the dastardly act even as the call for the sack of the service chiefs intensified.

The agony that greeted the fate visited on those farmers led to the dispatch of a…