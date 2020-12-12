Nuclear family and extended family

By Francis Ewherido

A nuclear family comprises father, mother and the children, while an extended family comprises nuclear family (ies), grandparents, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and others. The transition from being a member of a nuclear family to a member of an extended family is so swift that many people, especially in this part of the world, take time to come to terms with it.

All it takes is for a member of a nuclear family to get married. Immediately, all other members of the hitherto nuclear family (parents and siblings) become extended family members because a new nuclear family has birthed.

A powerful nuclear family was an aberration to the African society of old. Yes, nuclear families were there, but the lines were blurred. Nuclear families were part of a large extended family, where the real power resided.

A mother-in-law could walk in one day and throw out a daughter-in-law, who had “erred” and replace her with another daughter-in-law. Her son accepted it as…