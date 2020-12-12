Police begin investigations into Dapo Ojora’s death

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Police Command weekend, said it has commenced thorough investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of one Dapo Ojora, a socialite and Polo Buff, who was alleged to have shot himself in the head on Friday, 11th December, 2020, in his Lagos residence.

The death of Dapo, a socialite and brother-in-law of former Senate President Bukola Saraki, has been generating controversies as several online news platforms claimed that the Polo buff shot himself dead while family sources said it was a case of accidental discharge.

However, Lagos State Police Command has urged members of the public to disregard media speculations making waves on the cause of his death until the investigation instituted by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, to unravel the cause of his death is concluded and the findings made public.

The online newspaper reported that his death might be connected to the marital crisis with his wife, Patricia, a…