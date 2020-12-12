Tinubu mourns publisher, Nda-Isaiah – Vanguard News

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Saturday extolled the virtues of late publisher of the Leadership Newspapers, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Tinubu, in a condolence message through his media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, described Nda-Isaiah as a courageous, conscientious journalist and columnist.

Samuel Ndanusa Isaiah, commonly known as Sam Nda-Isaiah, was a political columnist, pharmacist, entrepreneur and journalist.

He was the founder and Chairman of the Leadership Newspapers. He died on Dec. 11, after a brief illness. He was 58.

Tinubu expressed sadness on the passing of Nda-Isaiah, saying that he was deeply shocked by the news of the death of the publisher.

“He was a friend and associate. We had built a cordial relationship long before we founded the APC together with others and before he contested for the presidential ticket at the primaries of our party in 2014.

“As a journalist and columnist, he was bold, courageous, and…