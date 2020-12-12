Why we target women on MSMEs — AfCFTA

Highlights roadmap for sustainable policy reforms

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In a bid to open up opportunities for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, and highlight the gains within the African Continental Free Trade Area AfCFTA, for women Center for International Private Enterprise, CIPE launched a survey brief to showcase a roadmap for MSMEs for sustainable policy reforms.

This survey as disclosed by the organizer is to foster greater standardisation and integration in MSMEs as a way to explore all opportunities embedded within Africa territories and Nigeria’s economy.

AfCFTA in collaboration with other stakeholders known as Organized Private Sector of Nigeria, OPSN comprised of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture, NACCIMA, Nigeria Association of Small-Scale Industrialists, NASSI, among others recently held a virtual meeting to launch the survey brief to bridge the gap that exists in the MSMEs and African Trade

This gap as…