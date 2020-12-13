Delta Deputy Speaker, Ochor, Okorodudu, Latimore, others bag Wisdom Class Award 

By Festus Ahon

DEPUTY Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Ochor Christopher Ochor, Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Dr Ebenezer Okorodudu, Executive Assistant on Communication to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Dr Fred Latimore and others have bagged Wisdom Class Excellence Award, 2020.

Others are; Prof. O.D. Ogisi, Prof. P.S. Igbigbi, Prof. Grace Ogwu, Dr. N.C. Nwabuokwu, Pastor Edewor Egedegbe, Apostle Ambrose Germany, Comrade Oliver Eyefia, Comrade Kelly Efemena Umukoro, Comrade Marcus Ekure, Mr Ogude Franklin, Miss Esther Laju Olowunde, Pastor Fidelis Onakpoma, Carol Oberhirhi Erhirhe, Mr. Precious Isikadi, Mr. Robinson C. Orhero, Mr. Edah Prayer, Mrs. Sandra Okokoyo, Zikade Martha, Zikade Mary and Value Rebirth-Centre LSD Leadership School.

The Director of Operations and Planning, Wisdom Class Organization, Pastor Fidelis Onakpoma said the organisation gave the award in recognition of the recipient’s efforts…