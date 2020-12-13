NUJ mourns Nda-Isaiah – Vanguard News NUJ mourns Nda-Isaiah

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has described the death of Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, publisher of Leadership Newspapers, as “shocking”, and declared that the media world had lost a great icon.

In a statement signed by Mr Midat Joseph, its Assistant National Secretary, the NUJ said that Nda-Isaiah’s demise had “marked the end of an eventful era of a Newspaperman”.

“This is a great loss to all, particularly the journalism profession, where Nda-Isaiah made his mark.

“The NUJ, and the entire nation, no doubt benefited immensely from his wealth of experience and commitment to national development.

“Sam Nda-Isaiah did not just build bridges among people of different ethnic, religious and political persuasions, he also encouraged unity, peace and tolerance in the country.

“Though a pharmacist, the deceased distinguished himself in the journalism profession where he played a critical role in promoting freedom of expression and the press.

“He also…