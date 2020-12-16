My music is Inspirational, Spiritual — Rayge

Rayge Smith is Nigeria’s fast-rising artist from Benue State. In this interview, he spoke on his new single “Ebor”, his sojourn into the music industry and how he has fared so far.

Who is Rayge Smith?

My real name is Alegwu Stephen Smith. I wsa born in Ogobia Ugboju under Otukpo LGA Area of Benue State, Nigeria.

Tell us a bit about your background

Well, I am the last of 26 children. My parents are Mrs Patricia Ogolekwu and late ( RSM) Ogolekwu Alegwu A.K.A (IJACHI). I spent my early life in Benue State but made the move to Lagos to pursue my music career.

How did you get into music?

When I was 10 years old, I got interested in music, dance, comedy and football. But it was music that caught my attention more than anything else. I had these dreams of becoming a big musician. But sadly, growing up in a community lacking in basic infrastructure and amenities did not make it easy to achieve my dream.

So how did you overcome these challenges?

In the beginning, I was part of a…