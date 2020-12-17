[Breaking] Buhari’s invitation: PDP Reps caucus heads for court to challenge Malami’s position

… reiterate calls on commencement of President’s impeachment

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP caucus in the House of Representatives has said it is heading for the courts to challenge the position of the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami that the national assembly lacks powers to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to brief it on security matters.

It also reiterated its call on Nigerians to push for the impeachment of the president, saying he has largely demonstrated lack of capacity to govern Nigeria.

The Caucus led by its Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda gave made the disclosure at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

It will be recalled that the House had last week invited President Buhari following the killing of over 43 rice farmers in Zarbamari village, Borno State to brief it on the security situation in the country.

But the president failed to honour the invitation after it had been…