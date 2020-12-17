FDA says some Pfizer vaccine vials contain extra doses

The US Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday that some vials of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine contain extra doses apparently boosting the US supply of vaccines.

In a statement on Twitter, the FDA said some vials that are supposed to hold five doses possibly contain six or seven doses.

“At this time, given the public health emergency, FDA is advising that it is acceptable to use every full dose obtainable (the sixth, or possibly even a seventh) from each vial, pending resolution of the issue,” the statement said.

The FDA added that it is working with Pfizer to determine the “best path forward.”

The announcement means the US could see a significant increase in its vaccine supply, which would be a welcome development for the country which is scrambling to obtain more doses.

The US has purchased 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine – enough to inoculate 50 million people – but most of those doses will not be available for months.

The US has also purchased 100…