How President Buhari fights corruption – Garba Shehu

By Emmanuel Okogba

Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to President Buhari, Garba Shehu has explained how the number one citizen fights corruption and sanitizes government processes since his time in office.

Shehu in celebration of the President’s birthday shared on Facebook an opinion article he wrote titled: ‘ANTI-CORRUPTION HERO, PRESIDENT BUHARI LEADS BY EXAMPLE’, where he gave details of how the president politely rejected an expensive gift from a young Nigerian and how he insisted on using vehicles from the previous administration to cut cost of governance.

Part of the article reads: “One of the earliest rules set by the leader at the inception of the administration was that “I will not be corrupt and I will not let anyone of you to be corrupt.”

The chance to spell out this message clearly to the senior government officials and the business community was when he met with the big companies handling government contracts: roads, railways, bridges,…