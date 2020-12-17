Osun orders closure of schools

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Government has ordered all schools in the state to proceed on Christmas and New Year holiday with effect from tomorrow, Friday, December 18, 2020.

This according to a public service announcement issued by the Coordinating Director Ministry of Education, C. K. Olaniyan is to ensure safety student and the general populace. While wishing stakeholders in the education sector a fruitful yuletide period, it disclosed that a resumption date would be announced once it is safe to reopen schools next year.

It reads, “The Government of the State of Osun has directed that all schools (Private and Public) should proceed on Christmas and New year break tomorrow 18/12/2020.

“The government places a high premium on the safety of our citizens generally and students in particular hence this proactive preventive measure. Resumption date will be communicated as soon as it’s safe to resume in the new year.

