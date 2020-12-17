SEC begins review of 10-year capital market masterplan

By Michael Eboh

The Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria, SEC, Thursday, said it has commenced a joint-review of Nigeria’s 10-year Capital Markets Master Plan, CMMP, with Financial Sector Deepening, FSD, Africa, to reflect current realities, such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and dwindling crude oil prices.

In a statement in Abuja, SEC stated that the review became necessary, in view of the need to support the country’s economic resilience amid new economic challenges, as presented by lower oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the capital market regulator, the review of the CMMP would see it work with FSD Africa’s Regulator Support Programme to develop a revised 10-year CMMP that would strengthen Nigeria’s capital markets’ and their capacity for capital mobilization.

It noted that the CMMP provides a vision for Nigeria’s capital market, as well as a roadmap with objectives to meet it.

It explained that the process would involve an…