FRSC warns road users against violation of traffic rules, COVID-19 protocol

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned road users to abide by traffic rules and regulations, and the COVID-19 protocol during the Christmas and New Year period.

Dr Kayode Olagunju, the RS4 Zonal Commanding Officer, and Assistant Corps Marshal, said any road user and transport fleet operators that failed to abide with this would risk arrest and prosecution.

Olagunju gave the warning in a statement by Acting Public Education Officer, Route Commander Olusegun Owoeye in Jos, to herald the Zone’s commencement of the nationwide operation tagged: “Operation Zero’’.

The Zone 4 Command comprising three states of Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa.

The special operation from Dec.15 to Jan. 15, 2021 focusses on: speeding, dangerous driving, overtaking violation, lane and route violation, obstruction, use of cell phone while driving, use of mechanically deficient vehicle, among others.

Admonishing road users to comply with the traffic laws…