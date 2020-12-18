Lagos Govt directs categories of state civil servants to work from home

…Orders reinforcement of 12 midnight to 4am curfew

…Shuts down schools shut

…Bans concerts, carnivals, street parties

…Night Clubs to remain shut

..Rules out possible lockdown again

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Amid anxiety of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the rising cases of patients in recent times, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, expressed his concerns, saying the state could not afford to lose the gains as well as relax the battle against the pandemic in the state.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu went into isolation after being tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Sanwo-Olu, who is also recovering from the virus, announced his stable health condition in a statement he personally signed, expressing gratitude to all well wishers with assurance to get back soon to his normal official work.

The statement read in part: “Regarding my health, I am glad to inform you that I am getting better by the day, and all will…