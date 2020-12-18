NEC wary of rising COVID-19 cases, proffers solution to recurring kidnap

The National Economic Council, NEC, has expressed outrage at the kidnap of schoolboys from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, proffering possible means by which future abductions can be stopped.

The National Economic Council chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also expressed worries over the second wave of coronavirus in Nigeria, calling for strict enforcement of measures to contain the spread of the disease across the country.

In a statement by Laolu Akande, the spokesperson to Prof Osinbajo, NEC described the abduction as a “despicable act” as it called for cooperation to stop a repeat action.

“NEC expressed outrage on the kidnapping of the boys in their school premises and utterly condemned the brazen act of the abductors as not only criminal and lawless but a deliberate attempt to sow seeds of fear in people,” the statement said.

“The members while supporting immediate steps already taken by the Federal and State governments to…