Wike redeems N171 million pledge to Nigeria Legion for scholarship

..Seeks establishment of enduring reward system for war veterans

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has redeemed his pledge of N171 million to the Nigeria Legion meant for scholarship for children of former war veterans.

In a statement in Port Harcourt by the Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike redeemed the pledge he made earlier at the 2021 Emblem Appeal Fund Launching to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Port Harcourt.

Wike also donated 20 million naira to launch the emblem and enjoined the 23 Local Government Councils in the State to donate One million naira each to support the launch.

Speaking at the event, the governor restated the need for government to institute an enduring reward system for war veterans to justify the ultimate sacrifices that they make in keeping Nigeria safe and united.

The governor said officers of the armed forces will be emboldened to…