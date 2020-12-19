FIRS tasks states revenue boards on technology

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has urged states board of internal revenue service to leverage the use of technology to boost tax collection across the country.

The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mr Muhammad Nami, gave the advice at the 46th meeting of the Joint Tax Board (JTB) in Abuja on Friday.

Nami said the theme of the meeting “leveraging technology solution for enhanced administration of indirect taxes” was chosen due to the reality of the current economic challenges in the country.

He said oil revenue was no longer feasible due to dwindling oil prices in the international market hence the need to put necessary strategies to enhance non oil sector for maximum revenue generation.

He disclosed that in 2019, it was only N250 billion that was generated from oil taxes, adding that what would be generated in 2020 would be far less than that of 2019.

“We must leverage on technology to enhance tax collection, the concept of using manual model in collecting revenue…