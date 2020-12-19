Five Star Euro NCAP for iconic Defender successor

By Theodore Opara

DO you remember the iconic Land Rover Defender 110? It was probably one of the most rugged vehicles ever built by any car maker.

It has been argued that while building this vehicle, Land Rover didn’t consider aesthetics or aerodynamics. But it built a vehicle that can withstand anything you throw at it: an off-road and on-road vehicle of all seasons.

For this reason, the Land Rover Defender became the toast of the military all over the world before it was replaced by the award-winning model last year.

The new Defender is a complete departure from the original Land Rover in terms of design, comfort and luxury.

The all-new Defender became an instant success as soon as it hit the market. Presently the Defender is the talk of the town in motoring circles for its all-round standard and a head-turning design.

The good work done by Land Rover in the new Defender has started to yield fruits, going by the…