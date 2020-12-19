Hours after 35 passengers were kidnapped, Boko-Haram attacks Ajiri community in Borno

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

Suspected members of dreaded Boko Haram Sect on Saturday evening invaded Ajiri village of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno state and wrecked havoc, leading to destruction of lives and properties. Sources have said.

This is coming barely 24 hours when armed insurgents laid ambush along Maiduguri- Damaturu 125km road where over 5 people were killed with dozens abducted and injured.

Ajiri less than 50km drive from Maiduguri the state capital is near Mafa Local Government area where Governor Babagana Umara Zulum hail from.

The town was hitherto a ghost town, until mid this year when the Governor through the ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) constructed about 500 housing units, in which its Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) taking refuge in Maiduguri were relocated back home by the present administration’s drive to ensure IDPs back to their ancestral homes.

Recalled that on 3rd September 2020, Zulum who visited…