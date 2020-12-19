Isima, Oliver De Coque and Room 202

By Emeka Obasi

Ndubuisi Luis Isima may not be as capped as his elder brother, Okey, but he proved his mettle even when the duo played together at Standard of Jos. The younger Isima who later moved to Asabatex and Julius Berger respectively before relocating to the United States got chatting with our Columnist, Emeka Obasi, from Durban, South Africa, recently.

We know so much about Okey Emmanuel Isima. There was and is still his brother, Ndu. Both of you were at Holy Ghost College (Arugo) Owerri. Let’s hear the story.

I was in the Junior Arugo team. I left for Christ the King College (CKC), Onitsha. I joined my brother again at Standard of Jos. I was in the Plateau State Intermediate team that won the soccer gold medal at the Oluyole ’79 National Sports Festival.

After my late brother went back to Enugu Rangers, I moved to Asabatex. I joined Julius Berger in 1982 before securing a scholarship to the United States.

Did you at any time play against your brother?

Yes, I did….