Nigeria as a forest of one million kidnappers

Uzor Maxim Uzoatu

Every Nigerian is now a kidnapper.When you do not see human beings to kidnap, you kidnap the truth. That is the Nigerian way of the here and now.

I can prove it by swearing at the dreaded Okija Shrine. Or even Fela’s Shrine, come to think of it!

The “forest of a thousand daemons” that Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka depicted in his translation of DO Fagunwa’s epochal novel pales in comparison to the wanton kidnappers who have taken over the greying green-and-white forest known as Nigeria.

The Kankara schoolboys of Katsina State have just been kidnapped as a welcome gift to President Muhammadu Buhari as he spends his holiday in his native Katsina State.

Katsina Governor Masari lamented that all of 333 students were kidnapped only for President Buahri’s spokesman Garba Shehu to counter that only 10 schoolboys were missing.

I fear that our friend Garba Shehu will test positive for taking performance enhancing drugs in doing his government job.

Before…