Remove terrorist label on IPOB, Ohaneze tells FG

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

Anambra State President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene has called on the Federal Government to remove the terrorist label on the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB because, he argued, the organization does not threaten lives and property.

Addressing reporters in Awka, Okeke-Ogene urged security operatives to concentrate more in the Northeast to end the unwanted killings by those who, he said, hate the unity of Nigeria.

He described as unfortunate and unacceptable the declaration of IPOB as a terrorist organization, while other agitating groups, especially in the northern part of Nigeria that specialize in kidnapping and killing of innocent Nigerians on daily basis were moving freely without trial and prosecution.

Okeke-Ogene, who is aspiring for the position of national vice president of Ohanneze in the election slated for January, 2021, said it was unfortunate that a group that does not carry arms could be labeled terrorist.

He…