We will force Fayemi to contest 2023 presidency ― Ekiti APC 

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

The Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Hon. Paul Omotoso, has said the party members will force Governor Kayode Fayemi to contest 2023 presidency if he refuses to willingly join the race.

Omotoso spoke in Ayede Ekiti, Oye Local government on Saturday during a Christmas programme organised by a chieftain of the party, Dr Olusegun Osinkolu for 1,000 APC members in Ekiti North Senatorial District.

Omotoso, represented by the APC Caretaker Publicity Secretary, Hon Ade Ajayi, said: “We can say boldly that APC will win the Ekiti governorship election in 2022, because Governor Fayemi has done credibly well and we don’t want another reckless party that will destroy Ekiti again.

“On the 2023 presidency, the time has come for President to come from Ekiti. That is why we are pleading with you to support Governor…