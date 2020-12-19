Why we suspended Abe, Aguma, others ― Amaechi’s APC explains

*Abbot-Ogbobula does not exist in APC – Aguma

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State under the leadership of the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has suspended the former representative of Rivers South-East at the Senate, Senator Magnus Abe, the factional Chairman of the party, Honourable Igo Aguma, Wogu Boms, and the assistant to Aguma on Media, Livingstone Wechie, for anti-party activities.

The party also disclosed that it has recommended all the persons aforementioned for immediate expulsion from the party based on their actions and inactions in the party.

But, Aguma in a swift reaction, through a statement by his media assistant Livingstone Wechie, discountenanced the suspension, stating that Abbot-Ogbobula stands suspended by his ward 10 in Ahoada-East Local Government Area.

Speaking in Port Harcourt on Saturday, the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Isaac Abbot-Ogbobula, said the party has expired all…