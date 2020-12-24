Bamidele express concern over worsening insecurity, killings

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has expressed concern over the rising waves of kidnapping, banditry and killings, saying the situation required concerted physical and spiritual warfare, to rescue the nation from the verge of collapse.

Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District at the Senate appealed to Nigerians, to in the spirit abounds in the birth of Jesus Christ pray against worsening insecurity in the country.

The All Progressives Congress stalwart said the year 2020 has been a memorable year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and #EndSARS violent crisis that led to the partial closure of the nation’s economy, expressing confidence that such debilitating occurrences may not resurge with attitudinal change and prayers in 2021.

Bamidele said this in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, in his congratulatory message to Christians on the occasion of the Christmas…