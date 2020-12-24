Let kindness reign, Tinubu urges Nigerians

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to let kindness reign as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Tinubu, in a Christmas message on Thursday in Lagos, also beseeched all to place in their hearts and minds the commitment to be more tolerant and less judgmental of their fellow being.

The APC leader urged all to help those who are without instead of blaming people for the situation in which they find themselves.

He said: “Give those who currently lack kindness not criticism; give them bread and meat, not bitterness and despair.

Tinubu, while congratulating Christians, explained that Christmas is a day to be thankful for as Jesus Christ provided a precious gift unto us.

He urged all to act in the spirit and teachings of Jesus.

The former governor of Lagos urged Nigerians to celebrate in moderation and adhere to all COVID-19 protocols to limit spread of the disease.

“I must beseech you to forgo such large gatherings…