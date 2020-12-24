NSCDC plans massive security during yuletide

Mr Abdullahi Gana, the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has directed officers and men of the corps to ensure effective security across the country.

According to him, the directive becomes necessary in the event of threats to security of lives and property issued by some unscrupulous persons to disrupt peace during the yuletide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday raised alarm that criminals were planning to disrupt peace during the yuletide.

Gana, in a statement issued by Mr Emmanuel Okeh, NSCDC Public Relations Officer on Wednesday in Abuja, said that personnel had been effectively deployed to all parts of the country.

“This is to maintain peace, order and effective security of lives and property before, during and after the yuletide,” he said.

He further directed all zonal commanders and state commandants of all the 36 states of the Federation and Abuja to beef up security…