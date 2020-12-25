Abia NSCDC nabs 39-yr-old mother of 2 for allegedly dealing in adulterated diesel

The Abia Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested 39-year-old mother of two for allegedly dealing in adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), otherwise called diesel.

The State Commandant of the corps, Mr Vincent Ogu, told newsmen in his office on Thursday, that the suspect, Ijeoma Onyema, was arrested on December 23, along with 40-year-old Elvis Charles.

Ogu said that the suspects were arrested at Umuikaa Junction on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, while conveying the product in two Toyota Camry cars with Reg. Nos: URU415AA and AE142APR.

He said that the suspects loaded the two vehicles with 1200 litres of the product, concealed in black cellophane bags “to enable them to beat security checks”.

The NSCDC boss said that the command also arrested three men for allegedly dealing in adulterated kerosene and AGO.

He said that the suspects were arrested at Ubakala Junction (near Umuahia) on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway on December 8.

He…