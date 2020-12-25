Chief of Air Staff celebrates Christmas with troops in Borno

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar, took lunch on Friday with troops of Air Task Force of ” Operation Lafiya Dole” in Maiduguri to celebrate Christmas.

Speaking at the occasion, Abubakar said that the gesture was to fill the vacuum created as a result of troops inability to celebrate with their families.

“This occassion also fosters comradeship and gives us the opportunities to commend ourselves for our collective efforts in the ongoing fight against insurgency.

“It is not easy to quantify your enormous contributions and sacrifice towards the war against insurgency.

“Christmas celebration is all about sacrifice. As such as military professionals, our sacrifices for the unity of Nigeria remains immeasurable.

“We are all aware of the enormous responsibility we bear in ensuring the indivisibility of our dear country,” Abubakar said.

He urged the troops to remain vigilant and focused, reiterating his commitment to reposition the Nigerian Air Force…