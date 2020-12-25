Gov Abiodun charges Nigerians to be appreciative

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has urged Nigerians to show a heart of gratitute to God for witnessing another Christmas despite the turbulence associated with year 2020.

Abiodun, who gave the admonition at the Christmas service held at the St. James Anglican Church, Remo Diocese, Iperu, said though the year started with hopes and aspirations, it ended up as an unusual and challenging one.

“We have every cause to thank God for making us to see this Christmas. This year is an unusual and challenging year despite the fact that it started with hopes and aspirations,” he noted.

The Governor, who restated his commitment to giving all parts of the State equal attention, said his administration has made moderate achievements in the areas of infrastructure, social well-being, youth empowerment and employment generation as well as education and agriculture.

“I am sure you have been seeing our people going round to repair and…