I’ll reward anyone with useful information on hideouts, training ground of cultists in Ebonyi

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has promised a handsome reward to any informant that could lead security agencies to hideouts and training ground of cultists in the state.

Umahi made the remark in a Christmas message issued on Friday in Abakaliki.

He said that the reward became necessary as the state declared war against cultism and banditry.

He added that the measure “is in a bid to ensure a safer environment for residents of the state’’.

The governor said that his administration was aware of the spate of insecurity in many states

“Ebonyi is not spared in the past few weeks.

“We as a people, have declared war against cultism and banditry in the state.

“We will offer a reward to anybody that leads us to where any cultist and their members are camping.

“We will give a handsome reward to any informant and the source of our information will be well protected while the reward will also be done in secret,’’ Umahi stated.

