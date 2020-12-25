Mobs kill six bandits in Southern Kaduna

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government the killing of six bandits by mobs in Sanga and Lere local government areas of Kaduna state.

According to the operational feedback, on 24th December 2020 at Fadan Karshi in Sanga local government area, two bandits attacked a businessman and dispossessed him of money and other valuables.

Samuel Aruwan ,

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State,said on receiving the distress call, the military and police set out to the location. However, on getting to the scene, some angry locals had already lynched the bandits and burnt them to ashes.

In the same local government, on Thursday night armed bandits opened fire on motorists plying the Aboro-Kafanchan Road.

The bullets hit one Richard Sabo who in the course of driving knocked down one of the bandits to death. Sadly, Mr. Sabo who suffered bullet wounds was confirmed dead at Gwantu General Hospital.

In Lere local…