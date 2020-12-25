My younger brother, Chico’s death a rude shock

By Benjamin Njoku

Veteran producer, Zeb Ejiro has described the sudden demise of his younger brother, Chico Ejiro as ‘a rude shock’ adding that ‘I am ‘short of words.’

Chico Ejiro died in the early hours of Friday from a seizure.

He had just concluded directing his new movie on Christmas Eve.

Zeb, who was still gripped with shock, only confirmed that his younger brother has passed on, and his remains deposited at the undisclosed morgue. “That’s how I see it. Chico is no more. He died this morning and his remains have been deposited at the morgue,’ Zeb muted.

Also confirming Chico’s demise, Fidelis Duker said he flew into Lagos from Calabar to just see his long time friend. ‘As I am talking to you now, I am in his house. I am short of words too,” said the founder of Abuja International Film Festival.

The deceased was said to have been in and out of the hospital for a while now.

According to sources close to him, Chico had malaria and was…