S-West govs push for Development Commission Akeredolu receives report on bill

By Dayo Johnson

CHAIRMAN of the South West Governors Forum, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, received the memorandum for the establishment of the South West Development Commission, SWDC.

The Bill 2020 (SB.167) was sponsored by the lawmaker representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The report was presented by the Chairman, Technical Committee and Chief of Staff to the Osun State governor, Dr. Charles Akinola.

Members of the committee are the Attorneys-General, Justice Commissioners and one other nominated person each from the six states of the South West.

Akinola, while presenting the report, said the memorandum was made up of an expanded report which looked at the different provisions of the bill for the proposed South West Development Commission.

He said: “What we are presenting is a joint memorandum which is the resolution that has been adopted by all the technical Committee members as the outcome of this committee’s…