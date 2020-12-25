When Muslims outnumbered Christians at Christmas service in a Kaduna church

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The General Overseer of Christ’s Evangelical and Life Intervention Church, Kaduna, Pastor Yohanna Buru, has said that Muslims in large number which included women, children, youth and Islamic scholars were in a southern Kaduna church to felicitate with their Christian friends and relatives during the Christmas festivities

The cleric said that every year, Muslims from various states in the North do come to the church and celebrate Christmas with them.

“Even this year, despite the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic and economic recession, Muslims in large number visited the church and joined us during the Christmas service to foster peace and unity,” he said.

Buru said this year’s Christmas sermon was focused on religious tolerance, forgiveness, better understanding, peace, love and unity among Nigerians, and the need for both Muslim and Christian clerics to be more committed through prayers for the nation, for peace, stability and the progress of the…