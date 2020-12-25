Yuletide: PPPRA assures of adequate petroleum products

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has given assurance of availability of adequate petroleum products throughout the Yuletide period.

The agency gave the assurance in a statement signed by its Executive Secretary Mr Abdulkadir Saidu, in Abuja, on Thursday.

“The average stock of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, for both inland and marine between Dec. 12th and 18th stood at 2,230,400,000 litres, translating to 39.83 days sufficiency.

“The country also has a total average volume of 623,080,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) or diesel with 44.51 days’ sufficiency, which signals good news for luxurious buses that are expected to dominate long travels during the festive season,’’ he said

He said that the country also had 25 days sufficiency of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) with a total of 75, 780,000 litres and 34. 18 days sufficiency, with a total of 25,293,200 litres of Household Kerosene (HHK) for domestic use.

Saidu…