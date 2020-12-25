Zamfara gov swears in new special advisers, permanent secretaries

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, late on Thursday, sworn-in five new special advisers and four permanent secretaries.

Speaking during the event, which lasted until about 1.30 a.m. on Friday, Matawalle said that the new appointments would cover the manpower gaps recently created within the system.

“As we speak, no fewer than ten permanent secretaries are due for retirement, we must take steps to cover such manpower gap for effective service delivery.

“We also need the special advisers to take charge of some government agencies that have yet to get political leaderships.

“This is in the interest of effective administration,’’ the governor said.

He urged the new appointees to key into the policy thrust of his administration in order to provide good services for the people.

“You are urged to justify the trust and confidence reposed in you.

“We want to see this in your ability to manage public resources and you should remember that our…