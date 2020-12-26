A’Ibom Govt declares 7 days of mourning

The Government of Akwa Ibom has declared a seven-day period of mourning effective from Dec. 26, over the death of Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga, a former military administrator of the state, who died on Dec. 24.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Saturday.

It added that flags would be flown at half-mast throughout the period of mourning.

Ekuwem in his statement said Nkanga, who was also a former leader of Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF), died from complications resulting from COVID-19 infection.

“The Government of Akwa Ibom State hereby formally announces the death of a former Military Governor of our state, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, who died at night on Dec. 24.

“The information from the Isolation Centre where he was admitted and managed, indicates that the first indigenous military governor of our state and leader of Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF)…