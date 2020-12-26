Coronavirus: NCDC records 712 new infections

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 712 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The latest figure of the pandemic was announced on the NCDC’s verified website late Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria recorded the lowest number of confirmed coronavirus infections in at least three days with 712 new infections.

It said that the new infections brought the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 82,747 which included 70,239 discharged cases and 1,246 deaths.

NCDC stated that four additional deaths were recorded from COVID-19 complications with 588 new recoveries.

“Our discharges today include 248 community recoveries in Lagos State and 136 community recoveries in Kaduna State managed in line with guidelines,’’ it stated.

The centre said that the new infections were confirmed in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

It said that more than half of the new infections – 388…