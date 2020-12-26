Edo APC, PDP bicker over court reinstatement of council chairman

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have engaged in war of words over compliance by the state government of a court ruling reinstating suspended chairman of the Etsako East local government area, Hon Aremiyau Momoh by an Edo state High Court.

A letter to the Commissioner of Police by the APC signed y it the chairman and Secretary, caretaker committee of the APC, Col David Imuse (rtd) and Mr Lawrence Okah accused the state governor of obstructing the implementation of the court judgment which they said is declarative.

Part of the letter reads: “Take notice that the said judgment is a declarative one which no Higher Court has held otherwise for now.

“While counting on your proactive response in enforcing this judgment, please accept the assurance of our warm regard.

Attached herewith is the certified true copy of the judgment.”

Imuse had alleged in an interview that…