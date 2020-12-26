Enemies of the country will lose las las – Femi Adesina

By Femi Adesina

Permit me to use the popular lingo now in town in the headline of this piece. I hear the younger generation talk of las las, when they speak of a final situation or position. If anyone is restive over a matter, and they want to say he will be fine at last, they just say: he will be fine las las.

The same will happen to enemies of our country, who rejoice when negative things happen in the polity. They will lose las las, and then be gentle by force, as Nigeria is God’s project. It is bigger than anyone, and no matter the antagonism they have to government of the day, no matter the antipathy they have for the President, and for other people serving the country, they will lose las las. And become gentle. By force.

This came out in bold relief last week, as the abduction saga of over 300 schoolboys of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, came to a positive denouement.

A fortnight ago, when President Muhammadu Buhari proceeded to…