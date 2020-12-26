God said I should deliver the world with music— Real One-Vanguard News

Popular artiste, Riliwan Raheem, whose stage name is Real One, A.K.A. Babalegelege, has said God told him to use the lyrics of his music to deliver the people of the world, especially Africans, so that the world would pay more attention to blacks.

Real One, who spoke to Vanguard on the Yelutide, said: “I have a big passion for my country and people, Nigerians.

“Many have passed through hardship and have died. Others do not have money for feeding. I am talking about the Covid-19 time and #EndSARS protest.”

On what brought him into music, he said: “I was called by God to be a messenger by using the lyrics of my music to deliver the people of the world, especially Africans, so the world can hear the voice of the blacks.”

Real One added that his latest album, entitled, “Chosen One,” coming out early next year 2021, is for the people that pass through hard times.

The artiste, who…