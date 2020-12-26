I was marked for elimination for always saying the truth ― Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has disclosed that he was marked for elimination for always saying the truth and standing by it but God prevented the masterminds from executing their plot.

The Governor was reacting in Makurdi to the recent happenings in the country and the calls in some quarters including cattle breeders and the presidency on the need for herders to embrace ranching to end the spate of killings in communities across the country, which is coming after he faced persecuted for championing ranching in the country.

He said “you can see the contradiction, I was being persecuted for saying the right thing. So, in Nigeria, nobody says the right thing and goes free.

“It is only God that has helped me to be alive to witness what is happening today, otherwise, I am aware that my death was planned and programmed but God never allowed them to execute it.

“And that is why we are not going anywhere, the good people are suppressed, the evil…